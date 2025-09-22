Switch vs DS Sales Comparison - July 2025 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 2,601 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo DS.
The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan, and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
Switch Vs. DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 151,892 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 6,299,187 - Switch
Total Lead: 2,052,335 - DS
Switch Total Sales: 151,352,762
DS Total Sales: 153,405,097
July 2025 is the 101st month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 0.15 million units when compared to the DS during the same timeframe.
In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the DS by 6.30 million units. The DS is ahead of the Switch by 2.05 million units.
The 101st month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is July 2025, while for the DS it is March 2013. The Switch has sold 151.35 million units, while the DS sold 153.41 million units during the same timeframe.
The Nintendo DS sold 154.02 million units lifetime. The Nintendo Switch is currently 2.67 million units behind the lifetime sales of the DS.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
This will end up tighter than expected
As I once said, Switch will be crawling, by the time it outsells the DS. (not outship, but outsell - VGChartz front page number for Switch to go over 154M).
I'd say that the Switch started crawling his way up to the DS mark in June. Before that, it still used to sell above 333k per month, more than 1 million per quarter. After Dec 2025, it will start crawling really hard. But funnily enough, by the time it will outsell the DS during the holiday, it won't be crawling, because of the holiday boost.
Yea, I meant, it's normal speed (obviously outside of holiday period) will be so slow it will be crawling. And also other thing is that " crawling " is very subjective, it may be crawling in comparison to it's previous year, or to it's 2025 year, or to the DS sales at the same point in time, or what sales in general are acknowledged as crawling ? For the post I made, I was referring to crawling like under 100k per month, since it will be way smaller than what it was doing the last few months (250-400k) and even more times smaller than the 2024 monthly sales.