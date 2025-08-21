Hollow Knight Has Sold Over 15 Million Units - Sales

Team Cherry has told Bloomberg the Metroidvania game, Hollow Knight, has sold over 15 million units.

"As of today, the game has sold 15 million copies, Team Cherry told me, making it one of the most successful independent video games ever," reads the article from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

Hollow Knight released for PC in February 2017, for the Nintendo Switch in June 2018, and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in September 2018.

It was announced today that the sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, will launch on September 4 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

