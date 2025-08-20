Turn-Based RPG STARBITES Launches in Early 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Switch, and PC - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher NIS America and developer IKINAGAMES announced the science-fiction turn-based RPG, STARBITES, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in the west in early 2026.

The game will first launch in Japan on October 16 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It isn't known if the Xbox Series X|S version will release in the west or not.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Hop on your Motorbot and ride toward freedom in the brand-new RPG STARBITES! On Bitter, a desert planet ravaged by the aftermath of an interstellar war, a young salvager named Lukida seeks to escape to the stars, but a sudden attack by a giant robot sets events into motion that will change her life—and the fate of Bitter—forever.

Explore the expansive landscape of Bitter atop your Motorbot, and fight your way to victory in a turn-based battle system that’s easy to learn, and satisfying to master. Build up your party, kit out your Motorbots with powerful equipment, and head out into the deserts of Bitter! Somewhere beneath the dunes, the truth of what happened 45 years ago awaits…

Thanks, Gematsu.

