Rumor: PlayStation State of Play to be Held in September

Sony Interactive Entertainment is rumored to be holding a PlayStation State of Play in September, according to Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb.

Grubb has claimed PlayStation is planning a State of Play or PlayStation Showcase by the end of next month.

"They’re planning a State of Play, or maybe a Showcase, but probably a State of Play, for the end of September, or before the end of September. So we’re going to get updates from Sony pretty soon," said Grubb (via VideoGamesChronicle).

PlayStation has regularly held a State of Play during the month of September going back to 2019.

The last PlayStation State of Play took place in June and featured Nioh 3, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, 007 First Light, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement, Silent Hill f, Pragmata, and more.

The PlayStation State of Play in September 2024 featured Ghost of Yotei, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, LEGO Horizon Adventures, Monster Hunter Wilds, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and more.

