Former Blizzard President and Xbox Exec: 'Battlefield 6 Will Boot Stomp Call of Duty' - News

/ 651 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Mike Ybarra, the former Blizzard president and Xbox executive, in a post on Twitter has claimed Battlefield 6 will "boot stomp" Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 this year.

"Battlefield will boot stomp [Call of Duty] this year," said Ybarra. "But the real win here is [Call of Duty] won’t be lazy anymore, and we’ll all get better FPS games for it."

A user stated that even the most popular Battlefield entry, Battlefield 1, was outsold by Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare in 2016 despite the game being a disappointment.

"[Call of Duty] has gone downhill for years since then," Ybarra responded. "It's a mess. Cheating, heavy UI/install, rainbow colors. People are sick of it. Luckily [Battlefield 6] will force them to change it."

Ybarra stated when he said "boot stomp" he meant that Battlefield 6 "will review better and drive urgency from the [Call of Duty] team like never before. Player counts you can’t use because [Call of Duty] is free on Game Pass. Which makes it interesting to see if it will sell close to [Call of Duty] – maybe so.

"But I’m not wrong – more competition will make [Call of Duty] better and I’m all for Battlefield doing that. It shouldn’t take that – [Call of Duty] is lazy… 130GB+ installs, slow UI, incredible cheating on and on… they need to fix it. The only way they will is through competition."

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Battle.net, and Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It is set to launch later this year.

Battlefield 6 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles