Microsoft Says It 'Will Continue to Support Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5'

Microsoft announced Xbox first-party studios Turn 10 and Playground Games will continue to support the current Forza games Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5.

"Dear Forza Community, we know many of you have questions about what’s next for the Forza franchise, and we appreciate the support of our incredible community," said the developers. "We wanted to assure players that Turn 10 and Playground Games will continue to support Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5."

Microsoft continuing support for Forza Motorsport was up in the air after nearly half of developer Turn 10 was let go last month. This was part of a round of layoffs that saw around 9,000 Microsoft employees laid off.

Playground Games is expected to release Forza Horizon 6 in 2026 as Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in June teased Xbox would be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Xbox in 2026 with a number of new releases in classic Xbox IPs.

"I'm excited to share that players will get to celebrate 25 years of Xbox with a new Fable, the next Forza, Gears of War: E-Day and the return of a classic that's been with us from the beginning," said Spencer at the time.

Forza Horizon 5 has been one of the most successful Xbox games in recent years with it surpassing 45 million players ahead of its PlayStation 5 launch on April 29. This is in contrast with Forza Motorsport, which has struggled to find a big audience.

