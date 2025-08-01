Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen announced for Switch 2 and Switch - News

/ 350 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Konami has announced Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

The game is currently only confirmed for Japan with a November 13 release date. The Switch 2 version is priced at 8,980 yen and the Switch version is priced at 7,980 yen.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles