Wolfenstein TV Series is in Development at Amazon

Amazon MGM Studios is developing a TV series based on Wolfenstein, according to Variety.

No plot details have been revealed, however, the logline for the series states, "The story of killing Nazis is evergreen."

Patrick Somerville under his chaoticgood.tv production banner will be the creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the TV series.

Jonah Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham under Kilter Films will be executive producers. MachineGames' Jerk Gustafsson and Keyframe Films' James Altman will also be executive producers.

If the project moves forward it won't be the first TV series based on a video game franchise at Amazon as they produced the hit series Fallout based on the video game IP of the same name.

The Wolfenstein series started with 1981's Castle Wolfenstein and most recently saw the release of Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot in 2019.

