Wolfenstein TV Series is in Development at Amazon
William D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago
Amazon MGM Studios is developing a TV series based on Wolfenstein, according to Variety.
No plot details have been revealed, however, the logline for the series states, "The story of killing Nazis is evergreen."
Patrick Somerville under his chaoticgood.tv production banner will be the creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the TV series.
Jonah Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham under Kilter Films will be executive producers. MachineGames' Jerk Gustafsson and Keyframe Films' James Altman will also be executive producers.
If the project moves forward it won't be the first TV series based on a video game franchise at Amazon as they produced the hit series Fallout based on the video game IP of the same name.
The Wolfenstein series started with 1981's Castle Wolfenstein and most recently saw the release of Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot in 2019.
It's so messed up that this will end up being controversial.
Kind of surprising considering there haven't been any major Wolfenstein games in almost a decade now, but on the other hand they're pumping out new Doom games as fast as they (reasonably) can. I guess it's easier to have an interesting plot with Wolfenstein than Doom, where it's mostly about killing?
It's a lot easier to get right too than Doom I would say, Doom would be heavy CGI and a lot more expensive, focused on a guy who never speaks who just rips through demons, Wolfenstein will be lower budget and have a more personal story with an easier to adapt MC.
Doom gets a bit into fantasy territory sometimes too, at least the recent entries, since it's Kilter producing it who also did the Fallout show I imagine they want to focus on more grounded stories. Not that Fallout is exactly grounded or realistic but it's a lot more realistic than Doom.