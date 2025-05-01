Borderlands 4 State of Play Featured 20 Minutes of New Gameplay and Deatils - News

by, posted 33 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Gearbox hosted a PlayStation State of Play dedicated to Borderlands 4 today that featured 20 minutes of new gameplay footage running on the PlayStation 5 Pro.

View the State of Play deep dive below:

Borderlands 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 12.



