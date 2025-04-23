Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Takes 2nd on the UK Retail Charts Following PS5 Release - Sales

/ 233 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending April 19, 2025.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, following the release of the PS5 version, came in second place.

Astro Bot dropped one spot to third place, while Monster Hunter Wilds remained in fourth place. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is up one spot to fifth place and EA Sports FC 25 is up six spots to sixth place.

Minecraft and Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition are up two spots to seventh and eighth places, respectively. Assassin's Creed Shadows fell four spots to ninth place and Mortal Kombat 1 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Hogwarts Legacy Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Astro Bot Monster Hunter Wilds Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Assassin's Creed Shadows Mortal Kombat 1

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles