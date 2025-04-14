Hogwarts Legacy Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

/ 385 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Hogwarts Legacy has shot up from 13th to first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending April 12, 2025.

Astro Bot remained in second place and Tekken 8 re-entered the charts in third place. Monster Hunter Wilds is down one spot to fourth place and Assassin's Creed Shadows fell four spots to fifth place.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate re-entered the charts in sixth place and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is up 14 spots to seventh place. Elden ring is in eighth place, Minecraft is in ninth place, and Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Hogwarts Legacy Astro Bot Tekken 8 Monster Hunter Wilds Assassin's Creed Shadows Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition Elden Ring Minecraft Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles