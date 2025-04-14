Assassin's Creed Shadows Tops the French Charts - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 14, 2025, according to SELL. The Xbox Series X|S version dropped one spot to fifth place.

Astro Bot (PS5) remained in second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) re-entered the top five in third and fourth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Assassin's Creed Shadows Astro Bot Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Shadows Split Fiction Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Jamboree Minecraft PC Assassin's Creed Shadows - Collector's Edition Farming Simulator 25 Minecraft Java & Bedrock



