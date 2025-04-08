Assassin's Creed Shadows Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Assassin's Creed Shadows remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending April 5, 2025.

Astro Bot is up one spot to second place and Monster Hunter Wilds is up 12 spots to third place. Atomfall in its second week is down two spots to fourth place.

Minecraft is up three spots to fifth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to sixth place. Split Fiction is down two spots to seventh place and EA Sports FC 25 dropped four spots to eighth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 remained in ninth place and Super Mario Party Jamboree rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Assassin's Creed Shadows Astro Bot Monster Hunter Wilds Atomfall Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Split Fiction EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Super Mario Party Jamboree

