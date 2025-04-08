Analyst Says Nintendo Could Raise Switch 2 Price in the US to $530 Due to Trump Tariffs - News

posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo last week revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch for $449.99 USD, while a Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD. However, this was before the Trump tariffs were announced.

Pre-orders for the Switch 2 were supposed to start on April 9, however, Nintendo has decided to delay this in the US due to the "potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions," as well as in Canada to better align with the timing in the US.

Analyst firm DFC speaking with Forbes believes Nintendo could increase the price of the Switch 2 in the US to $530 due to the tariffs. DFC has also lowered its Switch 2 sales for 2025 from 17 million down to 15 million.

DFC will be evolving its forecast as things continue to change. It is possible the tariffs could go away entirely, stay the same, or even get worse as a trade war escalates.

"The lower forecast are directly related to supply and pricing," said DFC. "With tariffs and uncertain pricing Nintendo may choose to scale back its manufacturing. If prices increase substantially due to tariffs, a significant portion of prospective buyers are likely to hold back on a purchase until prices come down. This situation is changing and will be closely monitored as DFC regularly updates its forecast throughout the year."

