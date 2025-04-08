Analyst Says Nintendo Could Raise Switch 2 Price in the US to $530 Due to Trump Tariffs - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,086 Views
Nintendo last week revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch for $449.99 USD, while a Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD. However, this was before the Trump tariffs were announced.
Pre-orders for the Switch 2 were supposed to start on April 9, however, Nintendo has decided to delay this in the US due to the "potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions," as well as in Canada to better align with the timing in the US.
Analyst firm DFC speaking with Forbes believes Nintendo could increase the price of the Switch 2 in the US to $530 due to the tariffs. DFC has also lowered its Switch 2 sales for 2025 from 17 million down to 15 million.
DFC will be evolving its forecast as things continue to change. It is possible the tariffs could go away entirely, stay the same, or even get worse as a trade war escalates.
"The lower forecast are directly related to supply and pricing," said DFC. "With tariffs and uncertain pricing Nintendo may choose to scale back its manufacturing. If prices increase substantially due to tariffs, a significant portion of prospective buyers are likely to hold back on a purchase until prices come down. This situation is changing and will be closely monitored as DFC regularly updates its forecast throughout the year."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
The Switch 2 is all the talk right now, but does anyone know how the tariffs will affect the prices of the PlayStations and Xboxes?
In similar way, but what is already inside US market is not gonna be affected. Playstation/Xbox are likely to have some big hardware reserves.
What is stopping Sony and MS raising the price anyway? Billion dollar corpse will take any opportunity they can to bleed people
Not immediately, but give it a few weeks both Sony and Microsoft will announce price increases. We're looking at maybe $50-$100 increase. Imagine a $800 PS5 Pro.
I believe PlayStation's are made in China as opposed to Vietnam for the Switch. Vietnam got a 46% tariff, China just got a 104% tariff.
Most ps5's are made in china. Some in Japan. So it would be better for Sony to supply USA from Japan even if they don't make enough their to fully supply it.
Ironic prediction.
Soon American consumers will "invade" Mexico/Canada to buy products and bring them to the US, circumventing tariffs.
If you live close enough to either border. I live in NY but would probably spend as much on gas as I would end up saving if I were to buy it in Canada.
It will still sell out. purchasing day one! Only an idiot will think the Switch 2 will fail!
Nintendo prepping to take an L this console generation. So disappointed
not sure about an “L” since the competition is absolutely not skipping the opportunity to justify a price hike on their systems…but even if they do, NSW2 has tremendous demand regardless, and should hit 70mil in the absolute worst case scenario.
The timing of their reveal direct couldn't have been any worse. Reveal a 450$ price that's already unpopular enough and then have to take that price away and increase it almost immediately because of economic conditions. So unlucky
Not because of economic conditions, because of politics. Having gay people and women in games isn't the "politics" that is ruining the gaming industry, the fascist orange is the politics that is ruining the industry.
I think he is just the scapegoat to be honest. Bitcoin and other assets were so overinflated that it was always going to end in disaster, Trump or no Trump
How is Trump the scapegoat when he's the one who put the US in this tariffs situation?
Exactly. Almost everything up until a few days ago you can blame on something else, but this is 100% on Trump.
Trump is just a pawn in a wider scheme to usher us into a financial collapse that was going to happen anyway. This tariff stuff is just him playing the role of "crazy loose cannon who's destroying the economy", when in fact that economy was in such a bubble it would have destroyed itself anyway.