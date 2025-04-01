The Sinking City Remastered Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Frogwares has announced The Sinking City Remastered for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available as a free upgrade for those who own The Sinking City on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Read details on the game below:

Originally released in June 2019 and developed on Unreal Engine 4, the upcoming remaster is being built in Unreal Engine 5 and promises an upgraded visual experience alongside some requested quality-of-life features. The core additions to the remaster include:

Game fully relit in Unreal Engine 5.

Enhanced locations with additional levels of detail and objects.

4K textures and improved reflections.

Addition of a Photo Mode.

Support for DLSS, FSR, and TSR upscaling.

A series of screenshots showing the game now running on Unreal Engine 5 have been released alongside some comparison images from the original. Official gameplay will be shown off soon.

