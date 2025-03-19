PS5 Best-Seller, Sales Drop for All - Americas Hardware Estimates for February 2025 - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 370,190 units sold for February 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 29.89 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console with an estimated 193,789 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 19.98 million units. The Nintendo Switch came in third place with 158,829 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 56.49 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 11,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 151,000 units. PS4 sold 380,911 units for the month of February 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 344,573 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 100,444 (-21.3%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 40,829 units (-17.4%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 99,656 units (-38.6%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 68,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 47,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 10,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 0.67 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.34 million units, and the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.31 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for February 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 370,190 ( 29,892,571 ) Xbox Series X|S - 193,789 ( 19,983,778 ) Switch - 158,829 ( 56,487,160 )

USA hardware estimates for February 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 309,682 Xbox Series X|S - 163,196 Switch - 134,015

Weekly Sales:

February 8, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 80,995 Xbox Series X|S - 41,016 Switch - 35,980

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 67,731 Xbox Series X|S - 34,634 Switch - 30,275

February 15, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 84,690 Xbox Series X|S - 43,530 Switch - 38,217

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 70,856 Xbox Series X|S - 36,757 Switch - 32,192

February 22, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 86,627 Xbox Series X|S - 48,087 Switch - 42,164

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 72,649 Xbox Series X|S - 40,516 Switch - 35,610

March 1, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 117,878 Xbox Series X|S - 61,156 Switch - 42,468

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 98,446 Xbox Series X|S - 51,289 Switch - 35,938

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

