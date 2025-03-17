WWE 2K25 Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

WWE 2K25 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending March 15, 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds remained in second place, while EA Sports FC 25 is up from 11th to third place. Split Fiction in its second week dropped from first to fourth place.

Astro Bot shot up the charts from 19th to fifth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft are down one spot to sixth and seventh places, respectively. Super Mario Party Jamboree is up two spots to eighth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dropped one spot to ninth place and Nintendo Switch Sports is up four spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

WWE 2K25 - NEW Monster Hunter Wilds EA Sports FC 25 Split Fiction Astro Bot Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Super Mario Party Jamboree Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Nintendo Switch Sports

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

