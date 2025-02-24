Earth Defense Force 6 Sales top 600,000 Units - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

D3 Publisher and developer Sandlot announced Earth Defense Force 6 has sold over 600,000 units worldwide.

This figure is up from 550,000 units sold in September 2024 and 300,000 units sold in its first week.

Earth Defense Force 6 released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Japan in August 2022, in March 2024 in Asia, and worldwide for the PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in July 2024.

