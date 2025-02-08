Deep Rock Galactic Sales Top 10 Million Units, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Tops 1 Million Units - Sales

Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Ghost Ship Games announced the cooperative mining FPS, Deep Rock Galactic, has sold over 10 million units worldwide across all platforms since it launched in 2018.

On Steam, players averaged 48 hours and 2 minutes of play time in 2024 with over one million players having played over 100 hours. There were 139,210 daily active users and 1,147,955 monthly active users on Steam.

Deep Rock Galactic released for the Xbox One and PC in May 2020, for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in January 2022, and for the Xbox Series X|S in September 2022. It has also been available on Xbox Game Pass since November 2020 and was available to PlayStation Plus subscribers for its launch month on PS5 and PS4.

The developer also announced the spin-off game, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, sold over one million units worldwide in under one month.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor released for PC in Early Access in February 2024.

