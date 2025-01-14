Mika and the Witch's Mountain Launches January 22 for All Major Platforms - News

Developers Chibig and Nukefist announced Mika and the Witch's Mountain will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on January 22.

The game first released in Early Access for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in August 2024. It has sold 60,000 units in Early Access.

Read new details on the game below:

Early Access and Updates

To encourage everyone to join this special event and enjoy the adventures of Mika, the delivery witch, Chibig is hosting a launch discount in some of these platforms: 30 percent off on Steam, 25 percent off on Switch (Europe region), and 15 percent off for PlayStation Plus users.

During these four months, the team has taken the opportunity to listen to the community’s opinion and developed more content into the game for free.

“We want to thank our community for all the feedback and support they’ve shared with us during the Early Access,” said Chibig CEO Abraham Cozar, “because that has helped us launch a better experience today, a better game.”

Two of three content patches planned, beyond bug fixing and improving performance, are now available and add:

Fishing Minigame.

Churro Express racing minigame.

racing minigame. Save the Kitten minigame.

Pet companion.

New languages.

New cosmetics.

More achievements.

If you want to know more about all this new content, check first content patch update and second content patch update.

The “Into the Mont Gaun” third content patch, will come in the following weeks, including threedungeons to explore the depths of the island where the adventure takes place, with a very similar vibe to the dungeons of The Legend of Zelda games.

This third content patch will be the last one, completing all the content planned for the game before the successful Kickstarter campaign in 2023, and providing around eight hours of gameplay.

