PlayStation Co-CEO: PS6 Won't be Delayed, Consoles to Remain Core of Business

Sony Interactive Entertainment's CEO of Studio Business Group and Hideaki Nishino in an interview with Famitsu (and translated by MP1st) said Sony won't be delaying the release of the PlayStation 6.

"We believe that PS5 will have a long lifecycle, just like PS4," said Nishino.

"However, I don’t think it is right to delay the timing of the launch of the next product that incorporates new technology because of the long time it will take. The timing for the launch of new hardware is related to the time frame in which technology evolves and the time frame in which we are able to implement that technology.

"Therefore, I think it is important to offer new products while people play the ones that are currently being used, and to expand the total number of games we offer."

He added, "We believe that products should be offered in a balance of technology, price, and timing. We are always considering when we will hit the spot we think we will hit."

Nishino did say home video game consoles will remain the core of its business and believes that hardware won't be disappearing anytime soon.

"As of today, many PS4 games are being played, and the number of PS5 games is increasing rapidly," he said. "It is unlikely that this will suddenly change tomorrow, so there is no doubt that home video game consoles will remain at the center of our business for some time.

"However, we are also seeing an increase in the number of PCs and other different styles, so we are in the process of thinking about how to increase the number of PlayStation users overall, including those on the PSN. Some people may misunderstand me when I say this, but if you have cloud gaming on PS Portal and PS5 games running, some people may think that we have already entered the era of cloud gaming.

"However, you still need a controller and a screen in your hand, and we believe that hardware will not disappear just yet."

