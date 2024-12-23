DFC Projects Switch 2 to Sell 15 to 17 Million units in 2025, 80 Million Units by 2028 - Sales

DFC Intelligence has released (via Wccftech) its latest forecast and has projected the Nintendo Switch 2 to sell between 15 and 17 million units in 2025 and to reach 80 million units by 2028.

The company expects the successor to the Switch to be the best-selling next-generation console, beating out competition from Sony and Microsoft.

The PlayStation 6 and next Xbox are forecasted to fall well behind the Switch with one of them struggling in a distant third place, depending on which one gains early momentum when they end up launching.

"There isn’t room for more than two major console systems," said DFC (via VideoGamesChronicle). "Sony or Microsoft will struggle mightily in a distant third place – largely depending on which of those companies can gain early momentum."

DFC added, "A new Sony system (PlayStation 6?) should have an advantage because of loyal base and strong Sony IP.

"Microsoft failed with Xbox Series X|S but has made major acquisitions to become world’s largest software publisher. Microsoft has the option of focusing on software and distribution models over hardware."

DFC Intelligence founder and CEO David Cole stated, "Over the past three decades, the video game industry has grown more than 20x, and after two years of slumping hardware and software sales, it’s poised to resume growing at a healthy rate through the end of the decade.

"While 2025 will mark the beginning of that upward trajectory, some huge questions remain, including who will lose the next-gen console war and who will win the game software distribution battle. And with the large publishers focused on live services around evergreen franchises, opportunities for smaller studios will be plentiful."

