S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Update Features Over 1,800 Fixes and Adjustments - News

Developer GSC Game World announced the first major update for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is now available.

The update features over 1,800 fixes and adjustments to the game. This includes the first iteration of A-Life fixes, AI improvements, balance adjustments, crash fixes, and more.

Read the complete list of patch notes here.

GSC Game World owner Maxim Krippa this week announced S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has already recouped its investment and has turned a profit.

The game sold over one million units worldwide within a couple of days of release and topped 100,000 concurrent players on Steam alone on its launch day.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl released the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass on November 20.

