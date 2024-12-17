Penny Blood: Hellbound is Now Available on PC - News

YUKIKAZE, STUDIO WILDROSE, and Natsume Atari have announced Penny Blood: Hellbound has left Early Access and is now available for PC via Steam for $19.99. However, it is currently discounted by 20 percent to $15.99 until December 31.

Penny Blood: Hellbound invites players to unleash chaos in an action-packed roguelike based on the world of Penny Blood. Take control of six uniquely skilled anarchists, the Hellhounders, as they battle to escape an interdimensional prison controlled by the equally enigmatic Celestial Rainbow gang. Set against the haunting backdrop of the Roaring 1920s and inspired by real-world history and true crime, players will gather malice, forge alliances, and master bloody combat techniques to grow stronger with every attempt.

With stunning art by Miyako Kato, an engaging soundtrack from Yoshitaka Hirota and Noriyuki Iwadare, and supervised by dark JRPG mastermind Matsuzo Machida, Penny Blood: Hellbound delivers an unforgettable taste of Penny Blood‘s sinister universe.

New Features in the Full Release

New Area – Explore the final, most challenging area of the game, pushing players to their limits as they uncover the final outcome of the story.

– Explore the final, most challenging area of the game, pushing players to their limits as they uncover the final outcome of the story. Final Boss – Confront the terrifying and enigmatic leader of Celestial Rainbow who will test your combat mastery and resolve.

– Confront the terrifying and enigmatic leader of Celestial Rainbow who will test your combat mastery and resolve. New Playable Character – Vito, the last of the Hellhounders, is now playable, bringing a unique playstyle and a fresh approach to the runs.

– Vito, the last of the Hellhounders, is now playable, bringing a unique playstyle and a fresh approach to the runs. New Weapons – Each of the six playable characters can now unlock a third weapon, offering three distinct playstyles per character.

– Each of the six playable characters can now unlock a third weapon, offering three distinct playstyles per character. Two New Dungeon NPCs Padre – A fervent man of the cloth with a fiery personality and a claim to a dark historical lineage. Z14 – A grotesque creature harboring a deep vendetta against the Void Wizard.

Expanded Quests and Story Scenes – Immerse yourself in additional narrative depth with new quests for NPCs and expanded main story sequences.

– Immerse yourself in additional narrative depth with new quests for NPCs and expanded main story sequences. Epic Conclusion – Experience the thrilling conclusion of the main story, complete with cinematic scenes and a powerful ending.

– Experience the thrilling conclusion of the main story, complete with cinematic scenes and a powerful ending. New Badges – Unlockable achievements for dedicated adventurers.

– Unlockable achievements for dedicated adventurers. Gameplay Balancing – Improved mechanics in both single player and online multiplayer modes.

– Improved mechanics in both single player and online multiplayer modes. Secrets and Challenges – Hidden surprises await those brave enough to uncover them!

