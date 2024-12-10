Infinity Nikki Tops 10 Million Downloads - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Infold Games and developer Papergames announced Infinity Nikki has surpassed 10 million downloads.

"Infinity Nikki has reached over 10 million downloads worldwide!" said the developer. "On this whimsical journey, take each step with confidence and embrace the brilliance of every moment. Let's set forth toward a bright and sparkling future!"

In celebration of the milestone, the developer is sending 10 Resonite Crystals to players in-game mailbox. The mail expires on December 31, 2024.

Infinity Nikki released for the PlayStation 5, PC via Epic Games Store and client download, iOS, and Android on December 5.

