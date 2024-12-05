City Tales: Medieval Era Announced for PC - News

Irregular Shapes has announced city building game, City Tales: Medieval Era, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access in 2025.

"We’re very excited to finally reveal City Tales: Medieval Era, our first project since we founded the studio in 2022," said Irregular Shapes founder Remi Malet. "As city-builder passionate players ourselves, we’re taking a step forward in the genre to create an innovative medieval game that puts creativity first while offering satisfying building and management systems. Can’t wait to see the players constructing medieval cities next year."

City Tales: Medieval Era is a city builder that offers a fresh take on the genre, inviting players to unleash their creativity by constructing large-scale medieval cities.

In City Tales: Medieval Era, players design vast and organic Middle Age cities that evolve naturally. The game gives players complete freedom to plan, design and draw city districts to create vibrant medieval towns full of life and with a hand-painted feel to them.

On top of building their cityscapes, players will manage an intricate economy with over 50 different types of resources and over 60 types of buildings designed with procedural technology that can construct unique buildings in real-time. Each structure is built and upgraded based on the environment and other nearby structures.

Builders will grow their settlements from small to sprawling medieval cities, evolving their creations and building Great Wonders such as cathedrals or live marketplaces, in an accessible and relaxing village simulator where time won’t limit creativity.

City Tales: Medieval Era also emphasizes the narrative with a cast of companion characters that work with the player to build the city and whose storyline and growth they get to decide. Player’s decisions shape how each story unfolds, adding a new layer of replayability and immersion to the city-builder genre.

