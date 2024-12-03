EA Sports FC 25 Once Again Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 25 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending November 30, 2024.

50 percent of sales for EA Sports FC 25 were on the PlayStation 5, followed by the Nintendo Switch at 20 percent, the PlayStation 4 at 15 percent, and Xbox Series X at 14 percent.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Hogwarts Legacy, and Super Mario Party Jamboree remained in second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

Nintendo Switch Sports and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are up one spot to fifth and sixth places, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped two spots to seventh place.

Astro Bot remained in eighth place, Sonic x Shadow Generations is up from 13th to ninth place, and Just Dance 2025 Edition is up from 14th to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch Sports Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Astro Bot Sonic x Shadow Generations Just Dance 2025 Edition

