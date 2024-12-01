Lies of P to Get DLC in First Quarter of 2025 - News

/ 252 Views

by, posted 41 minutes ago

Publisher Neowiz and developer Round8 Studio announced the Soulslike action RPG, Lies of P, will be getting DLC in the first quarter of 2025.

Developer Round 8 Studio also announced it is working on a new IP that will be a survival horror game set in a science-fiction world. It will use Unreal Engine 5 and release for consoles and PC. The developer is currently hiring for its next game.

Lies of P released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles