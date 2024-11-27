Platformer Ayasa: Shadow of Silence Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 236 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Aya Games has announced platformer, Ayasa: Shadow of Silence, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

"Ayasa is more than a game; it’s an adventure into the unknown, a test of courage, and a fight to bring light back into a world on the edge," said Aya Games’ Edgar Janoyan. "We wanted to create an experience that feels both mysterious and deeply immersive, where every choice counts."

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Ayasa, players navigate the Inverted World—a realm once harmonious, where good and evil coexisted under the watchful presence of Tash, the Absolute. But that balance has shattered, and darkness now threatens to engulf the six lands of Faith, Hope, Love, Greed, Indifference, and Betrayal. Armed with remnants of Tash’s light, Ayasa must journey through these fractured lands, using her powers to restore balance and fend off the impending darkness.

Harness Powerful Abilities

Use Ayasa’s unique powers—time manipulation, invisibility, and energy control—to solve puzzles, outwit enemies, and traverse dangerous landscapes.

Explore Six Themed Lands

Each realm represents a human facet like Faith or Greed, each with its own dangers, puzzles, and atmosphere.

Atmospheric Puzzles and Survival

Navigate a world of suspenseful horror and strategic puzzles, testing your resolve and wit at every turn.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles