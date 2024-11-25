Hela Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 13 hours ago

Publisher Knights Peak and developer Windup Games has announced the Scandinavian-inspired open-world adventure game, Hela, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

See the world through the eyes of a brave mouse in this enchanting 3D adventure. Explore breathtaking Scandinavian-inspired landscapes, solve puzzles, and be a force for good in a land where heartwarming storytelling and the beauty of nature intertwine.

Hela encourages you to work hand-in-hand to overcome the challenges that lie ahead. Play solo or with friends through local split-screen multiplayer or online cooperative play as you delve into lush, vibrant vistas together, from rugged mountains trails, through magical forests, to tranquil lakes.

Explore and Discover

Traverse an expansive, lovingly crafted region inspired by Scandinavia, full of magical forests, tranquil lakes, and rugged mountains.

Magical Backpack

Use your trusty backpack to interact with the world, collect resources, and solve puzzles.

Realistic Physics

Engage with objects that behave realistically, adding a layer of immersion to your magical excursions.

Dynamic Environments

Adapt to a world that is constantly changing, and contend with the adversity of the natural world.

Puzzle Solving

Challenge your mind with engaging puzzles that blend seamlessly with the story, enriching your journey with rewarding challenge.

Heal the World

Influence the world of Hela through acts of kindness, witnessing their transformative effects on characters and yourself.

Play Together

Experience the journey solo or together with friends through local split-screen or online modes

