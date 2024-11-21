PS5 Best-Seller in Europe in October 2024, Black Ops 6, Dragon Ball, and More Debut - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Software sales in the tracked Europe markets for the Europe chart for October 2024 increased compared to a year ago. This is according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

There were 18.5 million video games sold in Europe in October, which is up by over 12.4 percent year-on-year compared to the same five-week last year.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 debuted in first place on the software charts with launch sales up five percent compared to 2023's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, but down 28 percent compared to 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

This was the first time the series was available on Xbox Game Pass day one and player count data is not tracked on this chart. This did mean there was a drop in sales on Xbox consoles. Publisher Activision did reveal Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 had the biggest three-day launch in Call of Duty history in terms of total players, hours played, and total matches.

The PlayStation version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 saw sales increase 26 percent compared to Modern Warfare 3 and are up by two percent compared to Modern Warfare 2.

EA Sports FC 25 was the second best-selling game in October with sales down two percent compared to 2023's EA Sports FC 24.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero debuted in third place. Launch sales for the game are more than double the previous record holder for a Dragon Ball game, 2020's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Super Mario Party Jamboree debuted in fifth place. The first three weeks of sales are down by six percent compared to 2021's Mario Party Superstars. It should be noted Nintendo does not share digital sales, so this is for physical sales only.

The remake of Silent Hill 2 debuted in sixth place. Sales for the game are lower than other recent remakes of horror games. Silent Hill 2 launch sales are 57 percent lower than the remake of Resident Evil 4 and 31 percent lower than the remake of Dead Space. Though, it should be noted the remake of Silent Hill 2 is available on the PS5 and PC, while the other two remakes were also available on Xbox Series X|S at launch.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard with just one week of sales, debuted in seventh place. First week sales are 18 percent lower than Dragon's Dogma 2 and nearly 21 percent lower than Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth.

The boxing game, Undisputed, debuted in 10th place.

Metaphor: Refantazio debuted just outside the top 10. Launch sales are lower than 2019's Persona 5 Royal by just over 32 percent.

Sonic X Shadow Generations debuted in 16th place with sales down 42 percent compared to 2022's Sonic Frontiers.

Hardware sales for the month of October fell by 26 percent year-on-year to 422,000 consoles sold in the tracked markets. The UK, Germany, and some smaller countries in Europe are not tracked when it comes to the hardware sales.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console, with sales down nearly 29 percent year-on-year. The Nintendo Switch came in second place, with sales down 10 percent year-on-year. Xbox Series X|S came in third place as sales fell by over 49 percent year-on-year.

Hardware sales year-to-date through October are down by 28 percent compared to the same period last year.

Sales for accessories and other add-on products dropped nearly 13 percent year-over-year to 1.4 million units.

Top 10 Games in Europe, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Activision Blizzard) 2 EA Sports FC 25 (EA) 3 Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero (Bandai Namco) 4 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 5 Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo)* 6 Silent Hill 2 (Konami) 7 Dragon Age: The Veilguard (EA) 8 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 9 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo)* 10 Undisputed (Plaion)

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

