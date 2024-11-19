Control 2 is an Action RPG, Needs to Sell 3 to 4 Million Units to Breakeven - News

Remedy Entertainment in its Capital Markets Day 2024 presentation announced Control 2 is an action RPG.

The developer also revealed Control 2 needs to sell between three and four million units lifetime in order to breakeven as the game has a budget of €50 million.

Control 2 will enter full production in 2025 and is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Control has sold over 4.5 million units worldwide and has surpassed 19 million players and Alan Wake 2 has sold over 1.8 million units.

The developer last month announced FBC: Firebreak, a three-player co-operative first-person shooter set in the Federal Bureau of Control from the game Control. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass, and PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in 2025.

Remedy Entertainment is also developing Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake, which entered full production earlier this year.

Alan Wake 2 has also recouped most of its development and marketing expenses as of the end of September. The Lake House DLC and the Physical Deluxe Edition released on October 22.

