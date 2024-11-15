Tactical Shooter Strinova Releases November 21 for PC, in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Mobile - News

posted 14 hours ago

Developer iDreamSky announced the anime-style third-person tactical competitive shooter, Strinova, will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and client download on November 21, and in 2025 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.

At launch, Strinova will feature five game modes, 14 maps, and 15 playable Superstrings. More characters, maps, and game modes will be gradually introduced through new seasons and tournaments in the near future! Fans may want to keep a close eye on Strinova‘s website and socials for more information closer to launch!

Humanity is experiencing a new golden age after migrating to a strange multi-dimensional realm known as “Strinova.” Powerful factions with conflicting ideologies soon emerged, battling for the energy crystals that would allow them to ultimately decide the fate of the realm. Choose unique superstrings from P.U.S. (The Defender), The Scissors (The Attacker), and Urbino (Neutral) conquer the battlefield for the fate of Strinova. Which side will you choose?

Stringification (or “Stringify”) empowers players to seamlessly transition between 3D and 2D forms, fundamentally altering the way they play the game. By shifting into paper, players perform a multitude of maneuvers like dodging enemy fire, scaling vertical surfaces, uncovering hidden paths, and swiftly gliding across the map.

Multi-Dimensional Shooter Experience

In the multi-dimensional world of Strinova, seamlessly switch between 2D and 3D forms to explore different movement routes and combat strategies, delivering a unique shooting experience.

Advanced Tactical Warfare

Strinova features multilayered maps, stringification mechanism, tactical skill operations, and a variety of usable devices, forming a unique team combat system.

Ever-Increasing Maps and Game Modes

Various maps bring numerous game modes, including Demolition and Team Deathmatch. More maps and game modes will be added in the future. Anticipate fighting alongside your teammates!

Unique Superstrings

Their unique skills and firearms make every Superstring irreplaceable. Whether you are an attacker breaking through enemy lines or a guardian protecting your teammates, you will find your place to shine.

Launch Details

Strinova will be available for pre-download beginning on November 18 at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET from the official website and Steam. Servers will open at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on November 21! (Please note that while Strinova is currently only available on PC and Steam, Strinova will also be available on iOS, Android, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series platforms in 2025.)

New Player Benefits: Pre-Registration Rewards

Eager players can sign up to pre-register for the game right now on Strinova‘s official website to earn special rewards by reaching specific community milestones. These rewards will be unlocked and available to players at launch!

Pre-registration rewards include:

200,000 Unlock – OBT Commemorative Baseplate, OBT Audio Spray – Animated

500,000 Unlock – 2000 Dream Token, 500 Basestring

1,000,000 Unlock – Perfect Quality Kakona-Rockin’ Duck

3,000,000 Unlock – 10 Memory Sequences

6,000,000 Unlock – Perfect Quality Kokona’s Quasar – Tidal Duck

