Switch Comfortably Best-Seller - Japan Hardware Estimates for October 2024

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 241,803 units sold for October 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 34.30 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 49,056 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.12 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 5,862 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.64 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 162 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.68 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by nearly 53,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 5,000 units. PS4 sold 101,851 units for the month of October 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 563 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 41,368 units (-14.6%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 17,208 (-26.0%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 2,294 units (-28.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 5,362 units (-97.1%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are down up nearly 67,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 4,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 2,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 2.47 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 1.16 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.09 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for October 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 241,803 ( 34,300,699 ) PlayStation 5 - 49,056 ( 6,121,649 ) Xbox Series X|S - 5,862 ( 636,764 ) PlayStation 4 - 162 ( 9,679,626 )

Weekly Sales:

Japan October 12, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 55,097 PlayStation 5 - 11,810

Xbox Series X|S - 429 PlayStation 4 - 31

Japan October 19, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 58,866 PlayStation 5 - 11,324 Xbox Series X|S - 1,612 PlayStation 4 - 36

Japan October 26, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 67,736 PlayStation 5 - 11,951 Xbox Series X|S - 1,207 PlayStation 4 - 40

Japan November 2, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 60,104 PlayStation 5 - 13,971 Xbox Series X|S - 2,614 PlayStation 4 - 55

