Silent Hill 2 Remake Gameplay Video Compares the Remake to the Original - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Konami and developer Bloober Team have released a new PlayStation Underground video compared the Silent Hill 2 remake with the original game.

The video features Creative Director Mateusz Lenart and Lead Writer Andrzej Mądrzak providing a look inside Brookhaven Hospital. The gameplay footage includes the Flesh Lip boss battle.

Silent Hill 2 will launch on October 8 for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

