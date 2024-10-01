Action Platformer Hirogami Announced for PC - News

posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Kakehashi Games and developer Bandai Namco Studios Singapore have announced 3D action platformer, Hirogami, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Hirogami is a 3D action platformer inspired by the ancient Japanese art of origami (paper folding). Everything you encounter has been crafted to convey the physical, often fragile, natural world of paper, amidst a story interwoven with threads of wistful intrigue.

Transform to Use Powerful Abilities

Discover new forms to traverse the world, solve puzzles, and best your foes. Roll through obstacles and enemies alike as a hardy Armadillo, traverse the treetops and pound pests as a mighty Ape, and leap to previously unreachable heights as a formidable Frog.

Protect a Fragile Origami World

A powerful force of digital creatures—the Blight—is invading the world, defiling the delicate natural balance that has held sway for an age. As Hiro, an enigmatic performer (and master of the art of folding) from Shishiki village, it falls to you to cleanse the mind-warped inhabitants of this world, and to bring peace back to the land.

Discover Untold Mysteries

Explore every nook and cranny and discover all the world’s hidden secrets. Unfold into a sheet of paper to ride fiery updrafts, or to slide under deadly traps. Or become a paper plane to traverse dangerous chasms.

Beat Your Enemies to a Pulp

This origami world is a fragile place, and you’ll need your wits about you to protect it. Wield Hiro’s paper fan to blow away the Blight, or pound, pummel, or poison them using your litany of papery powers.

Savor a Soothing Japanese Soundtrack

Bask in a soundscape composed using traditional Japanese instruments and styles—specially crafted to evoke the variety of themes, characters and settings of Hirogami.

