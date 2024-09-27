Console Sales Fall 42% in Europe in August 2024, GTAV Top-Seller - Sales

Software sales in the tracked Europe markets for the Europe chart for August 2024 increased compared to a year ago, however, hardware sales fell. This is according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

There were 11.8 million video games sold in Europe in August, which is up seven percent year-on-year.

Grand Theft Auto V was the best-selling game in Europe in the tracked markets with sales up 5.7 percent year-on-year.

Star Wars Outlaws, which launched at the end of the month, debuted in second place. Sales for the game were less than half of 2023's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, while it did sell better than 2020's Star Wars Squadrons.

The other big August release, Black Myth: Wukong, is missing digital sales. Physical sales for the game were enough for it to debut down in 68th place.

Kingdom Come Deliverance shot up the charts to fourth place due to a discount on Steam. Borderlands 3 also re-entered the top 10 following the release of the movie and the announcement of Borderlands 4.

PlayStation's Concord debuted all the way down in 347th place. The game has since been pulled from sale.

Hardware sales for the month of August fell by a massive 42 percent year-on-year to just over 300,000 consoles sold in the tracked markets, however, sales are up 12 percent compared to July 2024. The UK, Germany, and some smaller countries in Europe are not tracked when it comes to the hardware sales.

The PlayStation 5 was comfortably the best-selling console, with sales falling 50 percent year-on-year. The Nintendo Switch came in second place, with sales down 25 percent year-on-year, while the Xbox Series X|S came in third place.

Overall console sales are down 29 percent year-to-date.

Sales for accessories and other add-on products dropped nearly 17 percent year-over-year to 1.1 million units.

Top 10 Games in Europe in August 2024, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 2 Star Wars Outlaws (Ubisoft) 3 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 4 Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Deep Silver) 5 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 6 Borderlands 3 (2K Games) 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 8 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 9 Titanfall 2 (EA) 10 It Takes Two (EA)

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios. Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom. Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

