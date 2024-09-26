Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Gets 2nd Official Trailer - News

Konami has released the official second trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Discover the origin story of iconic military operative Snake and begin to unravel the plot of the legendary Metal Gear series. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater brings unprecedented new graphics, immersive stealth action gameplay and sounds to its riveting story as players once again return to the world of Metal Gear.

Rival nations are secretly developing weapons that could threaten the future of mankind. Deep in the jungle, an elite soldier must combine stealth with survival to infiltrate the enemy and stop a weapon of mass destruction from triggering the largest full-scale war the world has ever seen.

Era: The 1960s | Battle of Ideologies

Relive history as the Cold War and geo-political landscape change

Gameplay: Survival | Battle of Instincts

Outsmart enemies with camouflage, close-quarters combat, stalking, interrogating, climbing, hunting and treating injuries

Setting: The Jungle | Battle of Reptiles

Pit yourself against an environment where traps catch enemies and prey, threats lurk in the shadows and noises alert predators

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

