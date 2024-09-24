Astro Bot Retakes 1st Place on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

/ 905 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Astro Bot has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending September 21, 2024.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in its second week dropped one spot to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up five spots to third place, Star Wars Outlaws is up one spot to fourth place, and Minecraft is up seven spots to fifth place.

EA Sports FC 24 is up five spots to sixth place and Grand Theft Auto V is up from 15th to seventh place. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is up from 13th to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Astro Bot Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Star Wars Outlaws Minecraft EA Sports FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition WWE 2K24 Hogwarts Legacy

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles