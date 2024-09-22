Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Debuts in 7th on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 227 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown has debuted in seventh place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 15, 2024.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II in its second week is up one spot to first place, NBA 2K25 is down two spots to third place, and Astro Bot is down two spots to fifth place.

The Crew 2, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III re-entered the top 10 in second, eighth, and 10th places, respectively.

Hogwarts Legacy dropped one spot to fifth place, Grand Theft Auto V remained in sixth place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 remained in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II The Crew 2 NBA 2K25 Hogwarts Legacy Astro Bot Grand Theft Auto V Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown - NEW Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles