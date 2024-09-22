Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Debuts in 7th on the Australian Charts - Sales

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown has debuted in seventh place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 15, 2024.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II in its second week is up one spot to first place, while NBA 2K25 is down two spots to third place. Astro Bot is down one spot to fourth place and Age of Mythology: Retold is down five spots to 10th place.

The Crew 2 and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege re-entered the top 10 in second and eighth places, respectively.

Hogwarts Legacy dropped one spot to fifth place, Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to sixth place, and Star Wars Outlaws fell three spots to ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II The Crew 2 NBA 2K25 Astro Bot Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown - NEW Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Star Wars Outlaws Age of Mythology: Retold

