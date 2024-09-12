Bandai Namco Reveals TGS 2024 Lineup and Schedule - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 401 Views
Bandai Namco has announced its lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2024, which runs from September 26 to 29 in Japan.
Read the details below:
Lineup
Main Booth
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage
- Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) – Playable
- SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Stage
- Tales of Graces f Remastered (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Stage
Family Game Park
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) – Playable (PS5, Switch)
Stage Schedule
September 21
20:00 – Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Tokyo Game Show 2024 Special Program: Team Battle to Determine Who’s Strongest! Team A Practice
September 22
- 20:00 – Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Tokyo Game Show 2024 Special Program: Team Battle to Determine Who’s Strongest! Team B Practice
September 23
- 19:00 – Tales of Graces f Remastered Announcement Commemoration Tokyo Game Show Special Broadcast – Tales of Graces f Remastered will launch on January 16, 2025. to commemorate its release, this broadcast will go over the game’s appeal and gameplay with special guests. Featuring Takahiro Sakurai (Asbel Lhant voice actor), Shiho Kawaragi (Cheria Barnes voice actor), Yosuke Tomizawa (Tales of series general producer), and Yuki Ishikawa (Tales of Graces f Remastered producer).
September 27
- 19:00 – SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada Tokyo Game Show Special Broadcast – Virtual streamer Nekomugi Tororo and streamre Tonakaito are invited as guests to this Tokyo Game Show special broadcast for player-versus-player-versus-environment shooter SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada that introduces its appeal with new gameplay. Featuring Nekomugi Tororo (Vtuber), Tokanaito (YouTuber), and Yosuke Futami (SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada producer).
September 28
- 12:00 – Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Tokyo Game Show 2024 Special Program: Team Battle to Determine Who’s Strongest! Finals
Thanks, Gematsu.
