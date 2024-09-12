Bandai Namco Reveals TGS 2024 Lineup and Schedule - News

Bandai Namco has announced its lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2024, which runs from September 26 to 29 in Japan.

Read the details below:

Lineup

Main Booth

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage

(PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) – Playable

(PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) – Playable SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Stage

(PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Stage Tales of Graces f Remastered (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Stage

Family Game Park

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) – Playable (PS5, Switch)

Stage Schedule

September 21

20:00 – Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Tokyo Game Show 2024 Special Program: Team Battle to Determine Who’s Strongest! Team A Practice

September 22

20:00 – Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Tokyo Game Show 2024 Special Program: Team Battle to Determine Who’s Strongest! Team B Practice

September 23

19:00 – Tales of Graces f Remastered Announcement Commemoration Tokyo Game Show Special Broadcast – Tales of Graces f Remastered will launch on January 16, 2025. to commemorate its release, this broadcast will go over the game’s appeal and gameplay with special guests. Featuring Takahiro Sakurai (Asbel Lhant voice actor), Shiho Kawaragi (Cheria Barnes voice actor), Yosuke Tomizawa (Tales of series general producer), and Yuki Ishikawa (Tales of Graces f Remastered producer).

September 27

19:00 – SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada Tokyo Game Show Special Broadcast – Virtual streamer Nekomugi Tororo and streamre Tonakaito are invited as guests to this Tokyo Game Show special broadcast for player-versus-player-versus-environment shooter SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada that introduces its appeal with new gameplay. Featuring Nekomugi Tororo (Vtuber), Tokanaito (YouTuber), and Yosuke Futami (SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada producer).

September 28

12:00 – Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Tokyo Game Show 2024 Special Program: Team Battle to Determine Who’s Strongest! Finals

Thanks, Gematsu.

