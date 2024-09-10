Black Myth: Wukong Debuts in 1st on the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in August - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for August 2024.

Black Myth: Wukong topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Madden NFL 25 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V in Europe. College Football 25 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Star Wars Outlaws in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Call of Duty: Black Ops III was number two in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe. Batman: Arkham Knight was number three in the US and Canada, while it was The Forest in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Swordsman VR in Europe. Swordsman VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe. Among Us VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Pavlov in Europe.

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while it was SUPERHOT VR in Europe. SUPERHOT VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Sniper Elite VR in Europe.

VALORANT topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, and in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Asphalt Legends Unite in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Black Myth: Wukong Black Myth: Wukong EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS College Football 25 Star Wars Outlaws Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Star Wars Outlaws Baldur’s Gate 3 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Baldur’s Gate 3 Gran Turismo 7 Hogwarts Legacy Among Us WWE 2K24 Sea of Thieves HELLDIVERS 2 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Cyberpunk 2077 Sea of Thieves The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ELDEN RING It Takes Two Gran Turismo 7 ELDEN RING Cyberpunk 2077 Thank Goodness You’re Here! Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Among Us WWE 2K24 MLB The Show 24 Cat Quest III Mortal Kombat 1 Vampire Survivors

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Minecraft Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops III A Way Out Batman: Arkham Knight The Forest Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V Gang Beasts Castle Crashers Remastered Firewatch Gang Beasts Kingdom Come: Deliverance The Forest Red Dead Redemption 2 Firewatch Need for Speed Payback Need for Speed Payback Batman: Arkham Knight Dying Light Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game A Way Out Dying Light theHunter: Call of the Wild LEGO Marvel Super Heroes EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Mortal Kombat X LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Outlast Mortal Kombat X Unravel Two Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat Kingdom Come: Deliverance Call of Duty: Black Ops III Alien: Isolation Hogwarts Legacy Watch Dogs 2 theHunter: Call of the Wild

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Beat Saber Swordsman VR Swordsman VR Beat Saber Among Us VR Pavlov Pavlov Among Us VR Arizona Sunshine 2 Arizona Sunshine 2 Arcade Paradise VR Job Simulator COMPOUND Arcade Paradise VR Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Synapse Survivorman VR The Descent Job Simulator The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR Sniper Elite VR The Walking Dead Onslaught Job Simulator Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul The Walking Dead Onslaught Job Simulator Goalkeeper VR Challenge Arizona Sunshine Batman: Arkham VR Borderlands 2 VR Beat Saber The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Creed Rise to Glory Creed: Rise to Glory Sniper Elite VR Arizona Sunshine

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU VALORANT VALORANT Fortnite Asphalt Legends Unite Roblox Fortnite Asphalt Legends Unite Roblox The First Descendant Fall Guys Fall Guys Stumble Guys Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone Apex Legends eFootball 2024 The Sims 4 The First Descendant

