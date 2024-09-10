By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Black Myth: Wukong Debuts in 1st on the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in August

Black Myth: Wukong Debuts in 1st on the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in August - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 42 minutes ago / 199 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for August 2024.

Black Myth: Wukong topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Madden NFL 25 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V in Europe. College Football 25 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Star Wars Outlaws in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Call of Duty: Black Ops III was number two in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe. Batman: Arkham Knight was number three in the US and Canada, while it was The Forest in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Swordsman VR in Europe. Swordsman VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe. Among Us VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Pavlov in Europe.

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while it was SUPERHOT VR in Europe. SUPERHOT VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Sniper Elite VR in Europe.

VALORANT topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, and in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Asphalt Legends Unite in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Black Myth: Wukong Black Myth: Wukong
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Grand Theft Auto V
EA SPORTS College Football 25 Star Wars Outlaws
Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy
Star Wars Outlaws Baldur’s Gate 3
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Baldur’s Gate 3 Gran Turismo 7
Hogwarts Legacy Among Us
WWE 2K24 Sea of Thieves
HELLDIVERS 2 Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Cyberpunk 2077
Sea of Thieves The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
ELDEN RING It Takes Two
Gran Turismo 7 ELDEN RING
Cyberpunk 2077 Thank Goodness You’re Here!
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
Among Us WWE 2K24
MLB The Show 24 Cat Quest III
Mortal Kombat 1 Vampire Survivors

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Minecraft Minecraft
Call of Duty: Black Ops III A Way Out
Batman: Arkham Knight The Forest
Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V Gang Beasts
Castle Crashers Remastered Firewatch
Gang Beasts Kingdom Come: Deliverance
The Forest Red Dead Redemption 2
Firewatch Need for Speed Payback
Need for Speed Payback Batman: Arkham Knight
Dying Light Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game
A Way Out Dying Light
theHunter: Call of the Wild LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Mortal Kombat X
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Outlast
Mortal Kombat X Unravel Two
Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Call of Duty: Black Ops III
Alien: Isolation Hogwarts Legacy
Watch Dogs 2 theHunter: Call of the Wild

         *Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Beat Saber Swordsman VR
Swordsman VR Beat Saber
Among Us VR Pavlov
Pavlov Among Us VR
Arizona Sunshine 2 Arizona Sunshine 2
Arcade Paradise VR Job Simulator
COMPOUND Arcade Paradise VR
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Synapse Survivorman VR The Descent
Job Simulator The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

 *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission SUPERHOT VR
SUPERHOT VR Sniper Elite VR
The Walking Dead Onslaught Job Simulator
Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul The Walking Dead Onslaught
Job Simulator Goalkeeper VR Challenge
Arizona Sunshine Batman: Arkham VR
Borderlands 2 VR Beat Saber
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Creed Rise to Glory Creed: Rise to Glory
Sniper Elite VR Arizona Sunshine

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
VALORANT VALORANT
Fortnite Asphalt Legends Unite
Roblox Fortnite
Asphalt Legends Unite Roblox
The First Descendant Fall Guys
Fall Guys Stumble Guys
Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League
Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone
Apex Legends eFootball 2024
The Sims 4 The First Descendant

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


