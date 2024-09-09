Rumor: Final Fantasy XVI and Pixel Remaster Collection Coming to Xbox - News

posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix will be releasing Final Fantasy XVI and the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection on Xbox consoles, according to leaker NateTheHate via ResetEra.

"Square Enix has many things planned for Xbox, yes," said the leaker. "Final Fantasy 16 is among them -- which has been said several times now. FF Pixel Remaster Collection is the more immediate release coming from [Square Enix] for Xbox. And the support extends beyond just Final Fantasy stuff."

The leaker did not mention the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series and VG247 editor Alex Donaldson on ResetEra claimed those two games are not in active development for Xbox.

As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

