Phil Spencer: Xbox Passed on Signing Destiny 1 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in a talk at PAX West 2024 revealed Bungie pitched the first Destiny to Xbox and they ended up passing on the game.

"Getting the pitch for Destiny [and] do we want to sign this - we ended up not signing Destiny," said Spencer. "[Bungie] obviously went with Activision.

"To see what it grew into, like from a business kind of Xbox standpoint, I can look at it and it's just been a really interesting journey in terms of what they built."

Bungie was founded in 1991 and was acquired by Microsoft in 2000. In 2007, the developer would become an independent company and sign a 10-year deal with Activision in 2010. The first Destiny released in September 2014 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.

