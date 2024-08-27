Yakuza Kiwami Releases October 24 for Switch - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Puiblisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced Yakuza Kiwami will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 24.

"The Yakuza series is coming to Nintendo Switch for the first time on October 24 with Yakuza Kiwami!" reads the description to the trailer. "Take the fall for a murder and emerge from prison 10 years later to yakuza clans on the brink of a war that hurtles you on an intense journey of love, humanity, and betrayal, fueled by your fists and unyielding resolve, set against a bustling red-light district in modern day Japan."

View the announcement trailer below:

