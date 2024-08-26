Madden NFL 25 Debuts in 2nd Australian Charts, Borderlands 3 Takes 1st - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Madden NFL 25 has debuted in second place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 18, 2024.

The Borderlands performed well for another week with Borderlands 3 up one spot to take first place, while New Tales From The Borderlands came in third place, and Borderlands came in fifth place.

Grand Theft Auto V dropped one spot to fourth place and Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to sixth place. Titanfall 2 dropped from first to seventh place, while AFL 23 and Need for Speed: Heat re-entered the top 10 in eighth and ninth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Borderlands 3 Madden NFL 25 - NEW New Tales From The Borderlands Grand Theft Auto V Borderlands Hogwarts Legacy Titanfall 2 AFL 23 Need for Speed: Heat Dishonored

