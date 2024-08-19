Original Resident Evil 2 Port Headed to GOG on August 27 - News

/ 412 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Capcom have announced the original Resident Evil 2 will launch for PC via GOG on August 27.

View the Claire Intro below:

Read details on the GOG version below:

If the suspense doesn’t kill you, something else will…

Immerse yourself in the ultimate test of survival. Face your fears in this terror-filled classic edition of Resident Evil 2 for PC containing more horror, more mutant creatures and more evil than before.

Just like with Resident Evil, we made sure GOG’s version of the second entry in the series is the best it can be. Here’s what we did to make this masterpiece last forever:

Full compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Six localizations of the game included (English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese).

Improved DirectX game renderer.

New rendering options (Windowed Mode, Vertical Synchronization Control, Gamma Correction, Integer Scaling and more).

Improved audio volume and panning.

Improved cutscenes and subtitles.

Improved savegame manager.

Improved game video player.

Issue-less game exit.

Improved game registry settings.

Improved key-binding settings and audio settings screens.

Improved end credits in the German version.

Fixed issues with Rooms 114 and 115 (missing text), Room 210 (invisible diary), and Room 409 (looping sound).

Full support for modern controllers (DualSense, DualShock 4, Xbox Series Xbox One, Xbox 360, Switch, Logitech F series, and many more) with optimal button binding regardless of the hardware and wireless mode.

Xbox Series Xbox One, Xbox 360, Switch, Logitech F series, and many more) with optimal button binding regardless of the hardware and wireless mode. 4th Survivor and Tofu modes enabled from the very beginning.

Our version of the game keeps all the original content intact—1998’s description is no exception. Take a trip down memory lane and see how Resident Evil 2 was described to gamers when it launched all those years ago:

Two separate adventures! Command Leon Kennedy, a rookie cop who stumbles onto the carnage reporting for his first duty, or play as Claire Redfield, desperately searching for her missing brother.

adventures! Command Leon Kennedy, a rookie cop who stumbles onto the carnage reporting for his first duty, or play as Claire Redfield, desperately searching for her missing brother. Cutting edge 3D accelerated graphics that create a terrifying, photo-realistic experience.

3D accelerated and non 3D accelerated settings to maximize performance whatever your setup.

Features complete versions of both original U.S. and the original Japanese versions of Resident Evil 2.

Resident Evil 2. New Extreme Battle Mode: Battle your way through hordes of zombies as you play the hyper-intensive challenge that changes every time you play.

All new Resident Evil 2 picture gallery.

All new Resident Evil 2 picture gallery. The game’s secret scenario available from the very beginning (no need to finish it under certain conditions first).

The wait is soon to be over, bear with us.



Resident Evil 2 is coming August 27th!https://t.co/ZP4wagVlIm@RE_Games @CapcomUSA_ pic.twitter.com/w74aRdKa7R — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) August 19, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles