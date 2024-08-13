Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Once Again Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

/ 309 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has remained first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending August 10, 2024.

EA Sports FC 24 remained in second place, while Mortal Kombat 1 shot up from 14th to third place. Minecraft remained in fourth place, Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to fifth place, and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is down one spot to sixth place.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is up three spots to seventh place and Nintendo Switch Sports is up one spot to eighth place. Super Mario Bros. Wonder dropped two spots to seventh place and Hogwarts Legacy fell seven spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 24 Mortal Kombat 1 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Nintendo Switch Sports Super Mario Bros. Wonder Hogwarts Legacy

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles