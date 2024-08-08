One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition Debuts on the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 128 Views

by, posted 35 minutes ago

Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 21,392 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 4, 2024. The PlayStation 4 fell four spots to sixth place with sales of 8,209 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place with sales of 10,694 units, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in third place with sales of 8,254 units, and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 7,434 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 6,917 units, Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 6,469 units, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 5,035 units.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,989 units, One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 4,806 units, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 4,739 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 57,757 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 25,793 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 4,339 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 52 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 21,392 (223,619) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,694 (5,932,192) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8,254 (7,858,430) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 7,434 (166,364) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,917 (3,585,175) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,469 (1,363,142) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 5,035 (1,902,143) [NSW] Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (Nintendo, 07/18/24) – 4,989 (41,123) [NSW] One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 07/25/24) – 4,806 (21,179) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,739 (5,553,891)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 35,104 (7,641,997) PlayStation 5 – 20,472 (5,076,563) Switch Lite – 13,280 (5,969,782) Switch – 9,373 (19,852,343) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,321 (828,671) Xbox Series X – 4,264 (300,849) Xbox Series S – 75 (317,111) PlayStation 4 – 52 (7,928,186)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles